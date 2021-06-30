Remote-working compliance firm Boundless secures €2.5m in seed funding 

Boundless, the Irish remote-working compliance firm, has raised €2.5m in seed funding.

The company is co-founded by CEO Dee Coakley, CTO Emily Castles and CSO Eamon Leonard.

It allows employers to hire people in other countries while respecting all employment, tax and regulatory rules.

The new funding round, led by US-based Fyrfly Venture Partners and London-based Ada Ventures, brings the start-up’s total funding to €3.6m.

Boundless’s funding comes as some large companies begin allowing workers to live abroad. Last month, Facebook said that a portion of its Irish staff could live in the UK and seven other EU countries from next year. Elsewhere, companies are complaining about the difficulty of getting staff because many potential workers returned to their home countries during the pandemic.

Boundless claims that remote working now represents “a multi-trillion euro market as a result of the pandemic”.

It is currently active in 16 countries and says it plans expansion into a further 19 by the end of the year.

It is also a rare example of a funded start-up to have a female CEO and a female CTO.

CEO and co-founder Dee Coakley said “thousands” of companies that hire remotely are breaching local employment laws whether they know it or not.

“From failing to register workers in the proper jurisdiction through to incorrectly hiring people as contractors to perform permanent roles, these worries are being felt across the entire leadership team,” she said.

“Employment laws, tax codes and statutory benefits all differ from country to country. Cultural norms around working also vary significantly. Overlooking or misunderstanding these norms only makes it more challenging to recruit and retain talent.”

Boundless’s service combines becoming the legal employer of staff, using an ‘employer of record’ model, with technology to make sure companies employ staff in compliance with local laws and tax rules.

It also claims to build benefits and insurance packages to allow companies tailor offerings for competitive talent acquisition.

Boundless has 19 staff working in eight countries and the new cash will fund hires in engineering, marketing, legal, HR and sales

“More than half of our current portfolio has at least one female founder, so it’s fantastic to back another female-led company that has the potential to become a global leader,” said Matt Penneycard, a partner at Ada Ventures.