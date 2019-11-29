Price comparison sites want action on Google

German publishing giant Axel Springer's price comparison shopping service Idealo and 40 other European peers have accused Google of tilting the playing field in its favour and urged EU competition regulators to enforce a ruling against the company.

The joint call ratchets up pressure on European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to take further action against Google, the world's most popular internet search engine, two years after she ordered it to stop favouring its own price comparison shopping service (CSS).

In a letter to Ms Vestager, the companies, the largest group to take a stand against Google to date, said the US web giant had yet to comply with the 2017 order. Google was also fined €2.4bn at the time.

The signatories to the letter are from 21 EU countries and include Idealo, Europe's second largest price comparison shopping service, Poland's Ceneo, Britain's Kelkoo and Foundem and Heureka in the Czech Republic.

