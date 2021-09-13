Potential for new Intel chip facility with 10,000 jobs would be huge boost to Galway, councillor says

News that microchip giant Intel is eyeing a site in Galway as a potential new plant with the creation of 10,000 jobs has been welcomed in Galway.

A former Defence Forces firing range in Oranmore, outside Galway city, has been selected by the IDA as the ‘preferred site’ for the chip fabrication facility which would employ twice as many people as the US multinational’s existing Irish facility in Leixlip, The Sunday Times reported.

Leas chathaoirleach of Galway County Council Jim Cuddy told Independent.ie: “It’s a site shortlisted by the IDA.

“This particular project is a 128 acre site, where the army used to go training, on the outskirts of Oranmore village.

“It’s close to the village. And it would be a very welcome development. It would certainly be a shot in the arm for the local area.

“People would just be able to get off the M6 motorway and within two minutes, they’d be at work.

“It would be a great boost to the area and hopefully it would bring an amount of funding to Oranmore to allow for the necessary infrastructure, which would be vital, including wastewater systems. This will hopefully focus attention on the work that’s needed.”

Councillor Cuddy said Oranmore had not “suffered more than any other community” in Ireland during the pandemic

But the local politician believed the facility could be a real game changer for local people, who once had to travel to cities, including Galway city, for work.

“Local people wouldn’t have to negotiate their way into Galway city or anywhere further afield, to get to work,” Cllr Cuddy said.

“It would cut down travelling time, people wouldn’t be stuck in traffic. It would improve people’s quality of life.

“People would choose to live in the area, as well and that would be good for the community.

“I’m a strong advocate that jobs shouldn’t all be based in cities, they should be based in local counties.

“Regional employment is vital to allow people to live locally, to stay in their local communities. “And for anyone moving here, there are very good education facilities in Oranmore and Claregalway, Athenry and in nearby Galway city.

“It’s not definite yet, it’s only still a proposal but it would be such a welcome boost.

“There won’t be anything more on this until the end of the year, I imagine.”

The Sunday Times cited sources who said the 216-hectare rifle range had been selected as a potential location for the ‘mega-fab’ semiconductor plant, which would involve building eight factory modules – known as ‘fabs’ on a single campus, which is 20 minutes by car from Galway city.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger last week visited Intel in Leixlip with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and told reporters an Irish site had made it onto the shortlist of the final ten locations being considered.

In Germany this month, Mr Gelsinger said Intel wanted to “build a big, honkin’ fab in Europe” which he said could cost up to €80 billion, employ 10,000 and support another 90,000 jobs.

The mega-fab would be the most advanced chip foundry in the world and would allow outside firms – such as car-makers – to have chips they had designed themselves, manufactured by Intel.

“Ireland is clearly on that list,” Gelsinger told RTÉ in Leixlip.

“We have gotten nominations for sites from across European countries, some 70 different sites. We are down to about ten finalists now that have sort of met the bar and Ireland is clearly one of those.”

The site is not far from one in Athenry which Apple walked away from after it ran into planning difficulties.