Philanthropy is now embedded in all universities says Trinity provost as €30m Kinsella donation is unveiled

It brings to over €110m the amount TCD has attracted in large philanthropic donations in the last six years, more than the rest of Ireland’s other colleges combined

Trinity provost Patrick Prendergast plots new campus. Photo: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX
Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton donated €25m to Trinity College Expand
Eric and Barbara Kinsella Expand

Trinity provost Patrick Prendergast plots new campus. Photo: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Trinity provost Patrick Prendergast plots new campus. Photo: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton donated €25m to Trinity College

Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton donated €25m to Trinity College

Eric and Barbara Kinsella

Eric and Barbara Kinsella

Trinity provost Patrick Prendergast plots new campus. Photo: Paul Sharp/SHARPPIX

Adrian Weckler

“I won’t forget December fourth of last year.”

Patrick Prendergast, provost of Trinity College Dublin, offers a highlight of his 10-year leadership term, which comes to an end in 10 weeks.

