Philanthropy is now embedded in all universities says Trinity provost as €30m Kinsella donation is unveiled

“I won’t forget December fourth of last year.”

Patrick Prendergast, provost of Trinity College Dublin, offers a highlight of his 10-year leadership term, which comes to an end in 10 weeks.

“That was the day that Eric Kinsella told me that he and his wife were going to give us €30m as the lead philanthropists for the new Trinity East campus.

“I had just shown Taoiseach Micheál Martin around the old library, which ultimately led to a Government donation to the library project of €25m. I remember thinking, ‘This is a good day. This is a €55m day for Trinity.’”

If running a global university is now about finding new funding sources for eye-watering new projects, Mr Prendergast is entitled to say that he’s had a decent final lap. Today, he’s overseeing the largest-ever individual philanthropic donation to an Irish third-level institution.

Six months after that December day cash pledge, Jones Engineering chairman Eric Kinsella (a TCD alumnus) and his wife Barbara are formally making their €30m donation.

It brings to over €110m the amount that TCD has attracted in large philanthropic donations in the last six years, more than the rest of Ireland’s other colleges combined.

It also highlights something else about Irish society: Irish universities are turning more to private cash as their alumni go out and get rich in the world.

Eric Kinsella is one of the lesser-known members of Ireland’s mega-wealthy. The Trinity engineering graduate, now in his 70s and living in Switzerland, became the CEO of one of the oldest and biggest engineering firms in Western Europe, Jones Engineering.

Along with a number of other influential alumni, he was invited to become a member of what TCD calls the ‘Provost’s Council’, a forum to discuss the college’s ambitions and needs.

“I speak to Eric a lot, sometimes daily,” says Mr Prendergast. “This is an extraordinary, exciting donation. Eric and his wife Barbara can see its potential.”

The “potential” in question is the university’s ambitious €1.1bn ‘Trinity East’ project to radically expand its campus into the docklands with new core facilities in research, development and innovation.

The Kinsella cash is being earmarked for one key part of the project, an ‘E3 Research Institute’ that will conduct large-scale research programmes in engineering, environmental and emerging technologies.

Another Irish industrial heavyweight figure, Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton, is also in for €25m. While the state has been politely asked for €150m towards it, the overall project will need much more money to make up the anticipated €1.1bn cost of developing and resourcing the 5.5-acre site.

That leaves a heavy entrepreneurial burden on the leadership of the college, especially with pressure on public funding resources now in an acute post-Covid recovery phase.

With that burden comes big questions.

How much can Irish institutions depend on public funding sources to keep pace with other elite colleges around the world?

Should ordinary alumni become a bigger part of universities’ incomes, as they are in the US?

And where does philanthropy sit in the greater scheme of things?

Patrick Prendergast says that he took “well” to being a high end bucket-rattler.

But has the role of fundraiser-in-chief become a more core element of being a provost – or a chancellor, dean or president – compared to 10 years ago?

“It definitely has,” he says. “Personally, I had no problem making it a more central part of the job in my time here because I actually like doing that. But yes, philanthropy is becoming embedded in all universities now. And as Ireland becomes, I suppose, richer, there’s naturally more of a role.”

Are alumni the answer? One recent study, the CASE-Ross report on new funds secured by UK and Irish higher education institutions, says that around 1pc of contactable alumni contributes to their alma mater in any 12-month period.

“Some American universities would have more like 60pc or 70pc giving annually,” says Mr Prendergast. “Even if it’s just $50 or $100.”

Might this become more of a resource to be tapped?

“I’m not sure I’d describe it that way, but it’s important to develop a relationship with alumni,” he says. “That leads to networks and a better understanding about what the university is trying to achieve. That has to come first before there’s any asking of money. But yes, we’ve worked hard at building relationships. And when the relationship is good, like it is with Eric Kinsella, good things can flow from that.”

As for much larger potential individual donors, there are some big fish – or whales, more accurately – that Irish colleges must be silently pondering.

The Collison brothers, likely to be Ireland’s richest people for some years to come, are unaligned to any Irish third level institution, as they studied in (and dropped out of) Harvard and MIT. There is some early engagement between the brothers and the University of Limerick, with whom Stripe has begun a relationship through an industry partnership and good relations with UL faculty such as economics lecturer Stephen Kinsella. But it must be tempting to think about such individuals as golden tickets to sparkling new facilities, research capabilities and campus expansions.

“Overall, I would say that individuals showing the capacity and the willingness to support universities to achieve their objectives is a good thing,” says Mr Prendergast. “Clearly, it wouldn’t be a good thing if the philanthropists’ tails were wagging the dog, but in parallel with government funding, it’s great to see.”

Could it become a majority funding source?

“I don’t think so,” he says. “Ultimately, a public university should be supported with public funds.”

The Kinsellas are no strangers to philanthropy in TCD. There’s already a Kinsella Hall area in the college’s Ussher Library. There’s also a multi-student €5,000 engineering grant in the couple’s name.

But this is the biggest one yet. While the late Chuck Feeney’s Atlantic Philanthropies remains the largest corporate philanthropic entity in Irish third level education, with a staggering €100m donated between TCD, the University of Limerick and DCU, the Kinsellas are now the largest individual donors, surpassing the €25m that Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton donated to TCD three years ago.

Will this ramping up in financial prowess pay off for Trinity’s global position? Last year, TCD rose to 101st in one of the world ranking lists, having seen itself slide in previous years. Patrick Prendergast believes it should be higher yet.

“We [Ireland] claim to be one of the world’s great knowledge economies,” he says. “So we can’t say we should be happy to be 101st, even though that represents a rise. We should be in the top 50. It’s possible, even as we compete with the best universities in the US, Europe and China. Sometimes when I talk to alumni, they put it to me and ask ‘what would it take to get Trinity into the top 50? Is it money?’ But it’s not just money. It’s time and hiring more people and building up our reputation. We can definitely do it. It’s not an unreasonable ambition.”

Mr Prendergast says that the new E3 Research Institute is still “years” from being built. But if and when it happens, it promises to be the lynchpin of the university’s new extended campus, and an anchor quarter of what is being dubbed the ‘Grand Canal Innovation District’. Tech companies, unsurprisingly, love the idea. The State is keen too, even if some of the issues, such as housing costs, associated with an even boomier part of the city are tricky to navigate.

But if the intended result comes into being – a zone where very high-end research attracts a new tier of global work and education – Mr Prendergast may well look back on that December 4th conversation with Eric Kinsella as a significant marker in the evolution of Dublin’s education and industrial legacy.

Media-shy Kinsellas have a long history of support for Trinity

Switzerland-based Eric Kinsella is the executive chairman of the Jones Engineering Group, one of the country’s largest engineering firms with over 1,500 employees and revenue of over €400m.

According to the Sunday Independent Rich List, the 76-year-old is Ireland’s 128th richest person with an estimated fortune of €136m. This comes both from a large shareholding in the engineering company and from an investment property portfolio worth an estimated €200m through his Esprit Investment firm.

He is relatively media-shy, rarely giving interviews.

Mr Kinsella and his wife Barbara have a long-standing philanthropic relationship with Trinity College Dublin. Part of the university’s Ussher Library is named after his parents following a donation. He also funds individual engineering scholarships and has put up €1.5m for three €500,000 research grants, the recipients of which will be announced in two weeks.



Support network: Top gifts to Irish universities

1. Atlantic Philanthropies – €67.7m to TCD Global Brain Health Institute (2015)

2. Eric & Barbara Kinsella – €30m to TCD E3 Research Institute (2021)

3. Martin & Carmel Naughton – €25m to TCD E3 Research Institute (2018)

4. Atlantic Philanthropies – €15.8m to University of Limerick (2012)

5. Atlantic Philanthropies – €13.5m to UCC, Boole Library (2001)

6. Atlantic Philanthropies – €12.6m to DCU, Aula Maxima and Arts Centre (1997)

7. Tony Ryan – €10m to DCU Ryan Academy (2005)

8. Tony Ryan and family - €7m to DCU Ryan Academy (n/a)

9. Anonymous donor (via the American Ireland Funds) to €9.2m UCD Smurfit Business School (2017)

10. Michael Smurfit – €6m to UCD Smurfit Business School (1991)

11. Lochlann Quinn – €5.1m to UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business (2001)

12. Peter Sutherland – €4m to UCD School of Law (2007)