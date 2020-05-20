Shop window: Ciarán Quilty says Facebook can help businesses adapt to online trade

Facebook has seen a "massive surge" in activity on its 'Live' voice and video platforms since the onset of Covid-19.

As countries around the world imposed lockdowns, increasing numbers of people have turned to social media sites such as Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp to keep in contact with friends, relatives and the outside world.

"We have seen a massive surge in our products while people are in lockdown, more than 800 million people are now engaged on Live stream every day, which is a massive innovation in that space," Ciarán Quilty, VP of the Global Business Group at Facebook, told the Irish Independent.

"[It's] everything from people doing cook-alongs to celebrities performing concerts. It's just been incredible, the innovation on that platform." Meanwhile, the volume of people using the WhatsApp voice and video service is "nearly doubling." "We have increased the numbers allowed to do video call on WhatsApp, and we are looking at more innovation around messenger rooms where you can drop a link to your friends and hang out," Mr Quilty said. "Some of the surge is also due to big underlying trends we've seen, the rise of private social conversations. I think what Covid-19 has shown is that a lot of these platforms were just part of the social infrastructure, the way people connect and stay connected." He was speaking as company launched Facebook Shops. This service aims to make it easier for businesses to set up a single online store that customers can access on both Facebook and Instagram. Mr Quilty, who works with companies of varying sizes across the EMEA region for Facebook, said the social media group is continuing to invest in making solutions for small businesses easy to use "and most of them are free". "There are now over 160 million businesses using the solutions across our platform, a vast majority of those are small businesses," he said. "One of the things that we heard loud and clear [from SMEs] is that they want the ability to do business, to help people shop on our platform, and I think that is accelerated by Covid-19." While the vast majority of companies in Ireland today have a website, only three in ten have the ability to take an order online, according to Mr Quilty. "And increasingly people are looking at digital platforms as the shop window." Mr Quilty, who joined Facebook 10 years ago, said the social media giant has been focused on keeping people safe during the pandemic. "We do that by preventing and throwing down misinformation," he said. The company - headed by Mark Zuckerberg -has launched a Covid-19 information centre. "That is the source of accurate information, [and] we don't allow any content on the platform which enables harm," said Mr Quilty. "We [also] work with independent fact checkers." Mr Quilty is adamant that misinformation is not in anyone's interests. "When a warning label goes on a piece of content more than 95pc of people don't view it because they know it is false."