Pandemic has shown social media platforms to be vital infrastructure

Shop window: Ciarán Quilty says Facebook can help businesses adapt to online trade Expand

Bloomberg

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Facebook has seen a "massive surge" in activity on its 'Live' voice and video platforms since the onset of Covid-19.

As countries around the world imposed lockdowns, increasing numbers of people have turned to social media sites such as Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp to keep in contact with friends, relatives and the outside world.

"We have seen a massive surge in our products while people are in lockdown, more than 800 million people are now engaged on Live stream every day, which is a massive innovation in that space," Ciarán Quilty, VP of the Global Business Group at Facebook, told the Irish Independent.