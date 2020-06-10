China and Russia were blamed for spewing out false and misleading online information about Covid-19 in a European Commission report that seeks to stem the "unprecedented" spread of fake news amid the pandemic.

The two nations are among "foreign actors" that sought to "undermine democratic debate" and enhance their own image through "targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns around Covid-19 in the EU", the European Union's executive authority said in the report, published yesterday.

"It would be too dangerous not to act," commission Vice President Vera Jourova said in a briefing ahead of the report's release. The pandemic "showed us that false information could do serious harm, could kill citizens even and could undermine the public authorities' response and therefore also weaken the measures taken".

The commission has stepped up pressure on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to help stem the flow of misleading content about the virus, vaccines or alleged cures on their sites. It's part of a broader goal to fight hate speech and disinformation online that could lead to new EU regulation to make tech giants more accountable.

The EU said in the report there's been an "unprecedented infodemic" that has fed on "people's most basic anxieties" as most of them were forced to stay socially confined and revert to an increased use of social media to access information. "Given the novelty of the virus, gaps in knowledge have proven to be an ideal breeding ground for false or misleading narratives to spread," the EU added.

The EU's findings on China and Russia are based on a separate study by the commission's foreign and diplomatic wing, which said it had evidence of a "coordinated push" by official Chinese sources to deflect blame for the coronavirus pandemic and promote its response to the virus. EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell, who heads the service, has worked with Ms Jourova on the latest plans.

State-sponsored foreign propaganda preys on people's "fears and doubts", said Ms Jourova. "A geopolitically strong EU can only materialise if we are assertive. But we also need to get our own house in order and not allow others to occupy this space," she said.

The report highlights some of the EU's own shortcomings amid the crisis, stressing that the bloc needs "a more coordinated and faster response" and to "better understand and anticipate upcoming challenges".

"For example, disinformation and misinformation around a possible Covid-19 vaccine continue to flourish and are likely to make the deployment of vaccines once available more difficult," the EU said.

The report comes as Hungary - an EU member state - also faces criticism for preparing a national survey that includes a question on a coronavirus crisis proposal by investor George Soros that "experts say will force nations into debt slavery".

In the "national consultation" due to be mailed to all Hungarian citizens, the government asks whether people should "reject George Soros's plan, which would indebt our homeland for an unforeseeable long time".

The EU has ignored Mr Soros's suggestion on a so-called perpetual bond, making the question a non-issue.

Online platforms will have a key role to play by being more transparent about what's happening online and where misleading information is coming from. A code of conduct on disinformation that several tech giants have signed up to since 2018 is only a first step, said Ms Jourova. Social media app TikTok confirmed this week that it will also soon sign up to the code.

Platforms that have agreed to the code will have to publish monthly monitoring reports that include data on policies aimed at limiting ad placements related to Covid-19 disinformation, both on their own sites and on third-party websites.

