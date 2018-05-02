Ombudsman for Children expresses concern over rise in age of digital consent

Dr Niall Muldoon said that although the Government announced the digital age of consent would be set at 13, political parties have intended tabling amendments to the bill.

"Child protection and data protection are not the same. The digital age of consent is about the age at which young people can agree to the processing of their personal data," he said. "The protection it can offer is limited: it is not designed for protecting children from the multiple risks they may encounter online."

Individuals in the digital rights sphere - including representatives from ISPCC, the Institute of Cyber Security and Digital Youth Council - have also called for the age of consent to be set at 13.