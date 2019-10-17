New Eir TV service expected to kick off price war with rival providers

The telecoms giant announced a new app on the popular set top box that includes access to all of its channels.

The service, which includes basic TV channels and Eir Sport, will cost €20 per month, discounted to €15 for the first six months.

The company is also offering the Apple TV 4K box, broadband and Eir TV access for €80 per month, discounted to €50 for the first six months.

Eir says that customers can watch five concurrent streams, including on smartphones.

Additional rooms can be added for €10 per month.

However, a minimum broadband speed of 12Mbs is required to use the service, meaning that it won’t be available to hundreds of thousands of Irish homes.

“With the Eir TV app, customers can enjoy quality live TV with over 100 channels including home-grown entertainment from RTÉ and our premium Eir sport pack all on Eir’s best ever WiFi with our new Eir Fibre box offering speeds of up to 1Gbps,” said Carolan Lennon, Eir’s chief executive.

The aggressive new TV service comes just days after Eir launched a new no-frills mobile operator, GoMo.

The new operator is offering 80GB of data as well as all calls and texts for €10 per month, less than half the cost of its nearest rival. Launched as a ‘virtual’ operator by Eir, it will also allow 10GB of EU roaming data, including all calls and texts.

GoMo will use Eir’s 4G network but will be treated as a separate operator with separate billing systems and customer support.

Online Editors