Netflix adds users ahead of Disney onslaught

The results for July through to September represented a rebound from the previous quarter, when Netflix lost US customers for the first time in eight years, and missed targets for overseas subscribers.

Shares rose 9.2pc in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The previous performance, combined with concerns about new competitors, had weighed on Netflix shares, which had fallen 21pc from the last earnings report through to regular trading on Wednesday.

For the third quarter, Netflix was boosted by new seasons of shows such as 'Stranger Things' and '13 Reasons Why', and it added 6.77 million paid customers around the globe.

Netflix said it was on track to achieve full-year operating margins of 13pc and was targeting another 300-basis-point expansion in 2020.

Its total subscriber count topped 158 million.

"Netflix results were good enough that they assuaged concerns about price sensitivity and penetration levels in the domestic markets," said Fitch director Patrice Cucinello. "A caveat is that competition hasn't hit yet."

A new offering in November from Disney will be stocked with movies and TV shows.

Apple will also debut a much smaller streaming video service, with original programming, in November.

Reuters

Irish Independent