The UK has rebuffed US attempts to have Huawei banned from British 5G mobile network rollouts, deciding instead to allow "high risk" telecoms equipment vendors such as Huawei to take up to 35pc of network configurations.

My way or the Huawei: UK defies Trump, allows Chinese firm's 5G input

The move will be seen as a major blow to US president Donald Trump's broader attempts to put further pressure on China in the ongoing trade war between the two superpowers.

In a controversial decision on the eve of Brexit, Johnson ruled that while "high-risk vendors" would be allowed into the non-sensitive parts of the 5G network, they will be excluded from the sensitive core, where data is processed, and they will be banned from all critical networks and locations such as nuclear sites and military bases.

The United States had repeatedly warned London against allowing Huawei into 5G, arguing that the distinction between "edge" and "core" will blur as data is processed throughout 5G networks, making it difficult to contain any security risks.

