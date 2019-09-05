Motorola launches cut-price smartphone with features of market top models

Motorola has launched a cut-price flagship smartphone with most of the features of top models from Samsung and Huawei..

The Lenovo-owned company’s new Motorola One Zoom handset (€429) has three different cameras ranging from a 3x optical zoom to a new ultrawide lens. The main camera is 48 megapixels in resolution. The cameras have optical stabilisation and include a ‘night mode’ for low light shots.

Launched at Europe’s biggest tech trade show in Berlin, IFA, the 6.4-inch phone also comes with a 4,000mAh battery for long life and fast charging. It has 128GB of storage and 4GB or Ram memory.

The device could eat into sales of mid-range Android smartphones, especially those of Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus.

Phones that cost less than €500 typically do not have features such as three cameras or a long-life battery.

Next week’s iPhone launch is expected to see the high-end Apple handset, which will likely cost over €1,000, get a third rear camera for the first time.

Motorola has also launched a new ultra-budget 6.1-inch smartphone, the E6. One version (€159) comes with wither 64GB of storage and 4GB of Ram while the second version (€139) comes with 32GB of storage and 2GB of Ram. It has a single 13-megapixel camera with an extra depth-sensing lens.

Motorola has built up a strong following in Ireland for smartphones that have a lot of features but cost less than rivals.

Its ‘G’ series of budget handsets, which typically cost under €250, have sold of tens of thousands of units in the Irish market.

Meanwhile, parent company Lenovo has unveiled two new tablets and a ‘smart screen’.

The Yoga Smart Tab (€299) has a 10-inch display and a front-facing camera.

The smaller Lenovo Smart Tab (€149) has an 8-inch screen and a small built-in stand.

Both are Android-power devices with farfield microphones to help the built-in Google Assistant voice control.

The company’s new Lenovo Smart Display 7 (€129), which is a direct competitor to Google’s Home Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show, also has Google Assistant voice control. Its 7-inch screen sits on top of a larger ‘chin’ bezel which houses a more powerful speaker than that on the larger tablet devices.

Lenovo has also launched a range of new and updated laptops, including the 14-inch Yoga C940 and Yoga S740 and Thinkbook 14 and 15.

The launch comes after Samsung announced that it will launch its troubled folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, in Europe on September 18th.

However, the phone — which will cost close to €2,500 — will not be released with Irish phone operators and may only be available in some large electronics retailers with independent distributors.

Samsung had planned to release the device earlier this year, but a number of early reviewers found faults with the display. The 7.3-inch square phone folds into two 4.6-inch screens. It also has a massive battery (4,400mAh) for long life and three different camera focal lengths.

Meanwhile, Sony has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Xperia 5. The handset, which has a 6.1-inch HD display, follows Sony’s recent trend of making ‘skinny’ smartphones. The display is a 21:9 format which makes large-screen phones easier to hold. It also fits the format of TV programmes and movies being made in a 21:9 narrow, ‘letterbox’ shape.

Online Editors