Microsoft recruitment drive to add 200 digital sales jobs

Microsoft Ireland is expanding its digital sales workforce with the addition of 200 new employees between now and May, the company said today.

It is the second major jobs announcement from Microsoft in just three months and follows the software giant's November investment of €27m in its Dublin engineering hub with the addition of 200 jobs.

The new hires will bring Microsoft's Irish workforce to nearly 3,000. Recruitment for the new positions is under way with the company planning to fill all roles by May.

Microsoft confirmed to the Irish Independent that the new recruits would be working from home, in line with Government guidelines. However, once restrictions ease the new staff will join their colleagues at the company's campus in Leopardstown, Co Dublin.

Roles available in the new recruitment drive cover a range of digital sales positions as well as cloud solution architects. Microsoft is seeking candidates with fluency in European languages to serve its Europe, Middle East and Africa sales region.

“We are delighted to be in a position to announce the further deepening of our footprint in Ireland," said Microsoft Ireland Managing Director Cathriona Hallahan.

"Following so soon after our engineering investment, it highlights the importance of our Irish-based operations to Microsoft globally. Our existing digital sales team has been working hard to provide organisations in Ireland and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa with digital technologies they need to transform their business model and achieve success."

Technology companies such as Microsoft, whose popular Teams app has become a mainstay of business communications during the pandemic, have been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise challenged Irish economy in the last year.

The company also announced its new Microsoft Sales Academy, which will recruit 25 people from a variety of backgrounds and with little or no digital skills to establish a career in digital sales.

The Academy is a digital education and training programme meant to encourage diverse participation in the digital economy. Microsoft said it will have four intake waves per year. Recruits will undergo a six-month sales training programme after which they will transition into a digital sales role at the company.

