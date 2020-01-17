Microsoft pledges $1bn to carbon removal schemes

Microsoft has unveiled plans to invest $1bn (€898m) to back companies and organisations working on technologies to remove or reduce carbon from the Earth's atmosphere, saying efforts to merely emit less carbon are not enough to prevent catastrophic climate change.

The company's Climate Innovation Fund will provide money over the next four years for equity investments, debt financing and other support for the development of carbon-removal technology.

The fund will not be used for the firm's philanthropic efforts on the climate, although those will continue separately. The software maker is also pledging to be carbon-negative, meaning it will remove more carbon than it emits, by 2030.

"This is the decade for urgent action for Microsoft and all of us," CEO Satya Nadella said.

