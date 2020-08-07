Microsoft is exploring a deal to buy more of TikTok's global operations than the US business originally planned, it was revealed yesterday.

But the software giant's talks with TikTok remain focused on buying the Chinese company's operations in the US and three other nations, people familiar with the discussions said, after the 'Financial Times' (FT) reported that it was pursuing the entire global business.

Talks remain focused on the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and the two sides haven't expanded the scope of negotiations, the people said, asking not to be named revealing information that isn't public.

On Sunday, Microsoft said it was in talks with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to buy part of the business in an effort to ward off a US ban by President Donald Trump.

Both Microsoft and TikTok declined to comment on the FT report.

The US government has threatened to block TikTok over concerns it gathers data on users that could be turned over to the Chinese government. Mr Trump has said TikTok will have to close down in the US by September 15 unless a deal can be reached to sell the domestic assets to an American company. Microsoft has been the only firm to publicly declare it is in active discussions with ByteDance.

Cleaving just the US operations off a global app would be particularly challenging. The 'Financial Times' said one reason Microsoft is considering buying the whole operation instead has to do with the difficulty of separating back-office functions and ensuring that people would still be able to use the app when traveling between countries.

One person familiar with the White House's discussions of TikTok has said its global business would be worth about $50bn (€42bn), with its US operation's value estimated by analysts and bankers at between $15bn and $50bn.

