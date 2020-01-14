Microsoft ends Windows 7 support as deadline hit
Microsoft today will end its security support for Windows 7.
The move means that ransomware and viruses that are created to target specific vulnerabilities in Windows 7 will have a better chance of success due to the lack of new security patches from the tech company.
One in five Irish PCs and laptops still run this system, including hundreds of thousands of work computers. As we wrote last week, 46,000 of the nearly 60,000 HSE laptops and PCs still use it.
Organisations are now paying Microsoft an 'extended support' fee until they get around to upgrading to Windows 10.
Typically, the cost of Windows 7 extended support can range up to €50 per PC or laptop, with discounts available for larger organisations.
However, Microsoft has left a legal way open for some users to upgrade from Windows 7 or Windows 8 for free, avoiding the €145 (home user) or €259 (Windows 10 Pro) per PC cost.
The free download can be accessed from a section of Microsoft Ireland's website (microsoft.com/en-gb/software-download/windows10).
Once there, the user must click the part that says 'download tool now' and follow the instructions (it will ask you to accept the licensing terms).
Then it will offer to 'upgrade this PC'. Select this and click 'next'. It should then offer to let you keep your personal files, before giving you the final prompt for installation.
To get your Windows 10 activation licence, go to 'settings', 'update' and 'activation'.
This works only for those who have a proper, licensed copy of Windows 7 or Windows 8 (you may be asked for the licence product key for that; to check your current licence key, go to 'settings', 'update and security' and 'activation').
Whether you do it this way, buy it, or replace your PC with a Windows 10 machine - which covers almost all new Windows computers now - you should take action today.
Three years ago, the HSE had to shut off its systems from outside communication because the Wannacry ransomware virus threatened a number of its PCs connected to Windows XP, an older unsupported system. The same virus crippled UK hospitals, forcing some into paying over hundreds of thousands of pounds to criminal attackers who gained control over their computer systems.
Other State bodies are also stuck with Windows 7 computers.
According to figures released from a parliamentary question from Labour TD Alan Kelly, the Department of Employment has 11,000 PCs with Windows 7, while the Department of Justice has 3,700.
