Microsoft ends Windows 7 support as deadline hit

The move means that ransomware and viruses that are created to target specific vulnerabilities in Windows 7 will have a better chance of success due to the lack of new security patches from the tech company.

One in five Irish PCs and laptops still run this system, including hundreds of thousands of work computers. As we wrote last week, 46,000 of the nearly 60,000 HSE laptops and PCs still use it.

Organisations are now paying Microsoft an 'extended support' fee until they get around to upgrading to Windows 10.

