Merkel won't lock Huawei out of 5G

Chancellor Angela Merkel said security standards for Germany's ultra-fast 5G technology should be set higher than for previous generations, but reinforced her view that individual vendors such as China's Huawei should not be banned "from the very start".

"I tend to trust ourselves to define high security standards, higher than with 4G, 3G and 2G, but not to shut out vendors from the beginning," Merkel said in a speech to a business lobby.

Ms Merkel, who has struggled to balance open trade relations with China with concerns over security, has come under pressure from her own intelligence service and within her own party to block Huawei as Germany rolls out 5G.

Security hawks have warned about Huawei's ties to the Chinese government and the risk of espionage and sabotage.

