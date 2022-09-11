Mary Lou hitches up Sinn Féin partymobile for Silicon Valley drive-by

Mary Lou McDonald and Nancy Pelosi in the US last week

Insiders say Mary Lou McDonald was well received by Silicon Valley executives

Last week, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald went to Silicon Valley. She met senior executives in Google and Salesforce, among others.

She then issued a statement saying Ireland was a place of “innovation” and “talent”. She also stressed the importance of supporting “good jobs”.

Big Tech will have been heartened to hear language like this. It’s much more calming than all that stuff about skiving off tax. So has Mary Lou taken the Metaverse pill?

Conventionally, it makes sense for Sinn Féin to be in touch with this country's industrial pillars in the run-up to what could be a victorious next election. In tax revenue terms, few rival the big technology companies.

But is McDonald on a series of ‘getting-to-know-you’ dates with Big Tech, or is it a ‘reassurance’ tour’? Maybe a bit of both?

Google didn’t respond to questions about what the meeting focused on. But we hear she came across well.

Sinn Féin is all but committed to existing headline tax rates for multinationals

There will be some obvious things of interest to Big Tech bosses when meeting Ireland’s putative next Taoiseach. These include tax rates, EU policy and energy.

But on corporate tax, the tech titans have little to worry about. Sinn Féin now resembles Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil far more closely than Irish left-wing parties. It is all but committed to existing headline tax rates for big multinationals, such as Facebook, Apple and Google.

That would have been unthinkable 10 or 20 years ago, when Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg were branded billionaire parasites whose companies don’t pay their fair share.

Some questions still hang, though.

Does Sinn Féin still believe Ireland must drop its support in Apple’s €13bn tax bill case? When Apple (and Ireland) won the appeal on that tax case two years ago, Sinn Féin called it a “bad day for the Irish taxpayer”.

The party wasn’t alone, in fairness. Several parties – and many individuals – took principled stances on that issue in opposition to Ireland’s position on it. But that was when McDonald and Pearse Doherty were still years away from government.

Does it still seem as clear-cut a decision now, to reverse the current administration’s pro-Apple position on the €13bn tax issue?

Big Tech makes up an unfeasibly large portion of Ireland’s income

Looking at Sinn Féin’s evolution on tax policy, it’s a fair bet that it might change tack. If so, it will surely position the question as a ‘sovereignty issue’, with Ireland’s self-determination on tax issues (it’s the same argument that Revenue uses, when asked about it).

Blowback from those who’d say such a reversal would be a weakening of the party’s principles is just something the party might have to live with when in power.

There are a few smaller tax break reversal pledges that Sinn Féin might stick to, though. It said it would eliminate certain tax allowances for very highly-paid multinational executives. This would likely include the Special Assignee Relief Programme (Sarp).

Presumably that is part of the consultation tour process that is underway.

On EU policy, Sinn Féin is unrecognisable from the party that regarded the EU as a neo-liberal, military plot and campaigned against every EU treaty up until relatively recently.

There is no longer any fear that the party opposes EU-wide laws. Or that it wants to leave the euro.

All EU governments have taken up the cudgel for their countries’ industrial interests at some point. Ireland has done it for decades with farmers. More recently, it has voted in a Big Tech-ish way on several EU measures, from tax to intellectual property.

What would Sinn Féin’s approach to this be? Would it care? Could it stomach being accused of doing the bidding of tech giants?

Energy is also a big question. Aside from substantive issues around the grid and power generation itself, what action would it take on data centres?

Will it come around to Paschal Donohoe’s view that data centres are important for the economy?

Or is it still more attractive to take a negative view on them?

This is something Sinn Féin will be asked closely about when it meets tech giants such as Amazon Web Services (2,000-plus people in Dublin), TikTok (2,000-plus), Microsoft (2,000-plus) and Meta (3,000-plus).

As everyone knows, Big Tech makes up an unfeasibly large portion of Ireland’s income. That’s not a great place to be, from a risk perspective. It also weakens the ability of an incoming party to be unbending on some issues it was previously unswervable on.

Most in the tech world would look on Sinn Fein’s initiative in meeting their top execs as responsible and professional, rather than a silicon sellout.

The ground seems set for the party to take the same ‘long view’ on multinationals that every other Irish government has for the last 40 years.

Call it a sort of 21st century Continuity Sinn Féin. Except this version may see Mary Lou donning some high-tech goggles.