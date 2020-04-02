Around 1.5 million Israelis have downloaded a mobile app in the past week that alerts users who have crossed paths with a coronavirus patient, according to the health ministry, helping to improve contact tracing.

The app, HaMagen - Hebrew for 'the shield' - is sparking interest from abroad, with approaches from Germany, Italy, Britain, Australia and Chile so far, the ministry said.

Developers created the app using open-source tools so it can be quickly deployed in other countries at no cost. It allows users to decide whether to report exposure to the ministry. In the first week, 50,000 app users reported they had self-quarantined.

Reuters

Irish Independent