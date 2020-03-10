DECLAN Ryan's investment group Irelandia Aviation has participated in a £6m (€6.9m) fundraising for a London-based company that is developing drone delivery infrastructure.

Skyports has developed the infrastructure for use as drone landing ports, or so-called vertiports, that it hopes will be deployed in cities across the world. It's anticipated the ports will be used for both cargo and passenger transport.

The company has also developed drone delivery systems for use in healthcare and other fields.

Mr Ryan is the son of the late Tony Ryan, the Ryanair co-founder.

Through Irelandia Aviation, Mr Ryan has invested in a number of low-cost airline startups over the past couple of decades including Tiger Air, Allegiant and VivaAerobus. It owns a majority stake in Colombian airline Viva Air.

Most recently, Irelandia was part of a clutch of investors in an $8.7m Series A funding for the Colombia-based Ayenda hotel group.

The money is slated to help the chain expand its presence in Peru.

Mr Ryan is to take a seat on the Skyports board following Irelandia's investment in the firm. Existing Skyports investors Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP and Levitate Capital also took part in the fundraising round.

Skyports intends to use the funds to continue its programme of site acquisition for passenger and cargo vertiports in cities around the world, including Singapore and Los Angeles.

"We at Irelandia look forward to working with Skyports, aviation regulators, manufacturers and operators to expand in new markets and make UAM [Urban Air Mobility] and drone services a reality globally," said Mr Ryan.

Irish Independent