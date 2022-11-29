Ireland shedding ‘soft touch’ tag, with almost €1bn in fines for Mark Zuckerberg’s under-fire Meta

Does nearly €1bn in data fines mean Ireland is finally on top of regulating big tech?

​Does it ease the pressure on Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon, who has regularly come in for criticism from some parts of Europe for not going hard enough on the Metas and the Googles of this world?

In the short term, it does.

Even the regulator’s sharpest critics have welcomed the latest €265m DPC fine on Meta as a positive step.

Max Schrems, the Austrian privacy campaigner who has been the Irish DPC’s bete noir, called it “a good start”. That’s the first even vaguely nice thing he’s had to say about Ms Dixon’s office in five years.

And it’s the same across the board among those who charge that Ireland has been giving big tech too easy a time.

Quite simply, the fines are now starting to make themselves felt. In the last 18 months, Meta, alone, has been hit for €912m by the Irish regulator; Instagram had a €405m fine slapped on it in September for inadequate protection of kids’ data, while WhatsApp attracted a €205m fine last year.

While that only adds up to around a month’s global profit for Meta, it comes at a time when Mark Zuckerberg’s company is in trouble. In a period when it is cutting thousands of jobs worldwide to save money, €900m is no longer the petty cash consideration it might once have been.

It’s also a big step up from the mere €450,000 fine on Twitter two years ago that sparked an outcry over its small size. (In the DPC’s defence, it was for a far lesser transgression than some of the much larger fines currently being imposed.)

In all, Ms Dixon’s office has now issued two of the three largest fines under European GDPR since the privacy law came into effect. Only Luxembourg’s €746m penalty on Amazon compares. Even still, the Irish office has some way to go to match the $5bn fine that US regulatory authorities have meted out on Meta.

And privacy fines are still a fraction of other regulatory sanctions within the European judicial, administrative and political system. Google, for example, has been fined a cumulative €8bn in recent years by the European Commission for competition-related breaches in recent years.

The world may also expect Ms Dixon’s office to get involved in the messy, brutal takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk

But if Ms Dixon was going to pick a totem breach to hang her latest Meta fine on, this isn’t a bad one.

The fine was levied because Facebook didn’t prevent millions of their users’ phone numbers, emails and other personal data being ‘scraped’ and published onto the wider internet, between 2018 and 2019.

When the Irish Independent reported on it at the time, we were able to identify the personal phone numbers of gardaí, sitting judges, prison officers, social workers, journalists and others.

Around 1.3 million Irish Facebook accounts were affected, with hundreds of millions worldwide also impacted. Soon after, Ireland and Europe was hit with a spike in scam calls and texts, which has only started to recede in the last year. People were furious. But Facebook shrugged its shoulders, blaming the problem on “bad actors” who had “scraped” Facebook’s website for the personal details.

In its ruling this week, Ireland’s DPC disagreed. It said that it was Facebook that hadn’t designed its systems well enough to stop such ‘scraping’ happening.

So where does Ireland now stand in its reputation for regulating big tech?

There are other tests in the months ahead.

The DPC still has around 20 outstanding investigations and inquiries into big tech companies, from TikTok to Google to Meta (which remains the most investigated company). It’s possible that the amount in fines will soon start measuring in the billions, rather than the hundreds of millions.

The world may also expect Ms Dixon’s office to get involved in the messy, brutal takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk. With the corners currently being cut in that company, there may be real risks not only to civil discourse, but to user privacy too.

It does now appear, though, that the DPC’s institutional wheels are turning.

Those close to Ms Dixon’s office say that this was always going to be the case. Officials there have argued for some time that criticism of the agency has failed to appreciate the sometimes infuriatingly long time that administrative regulatory processes can take, if they are to survive challenges from the unmatched legal resources of the tech giants.

Look what happens in countries such as the UK, they point out, when decisions are successfully appealed or the fine amount is whittled down to a fraction of its original amount because the regulator acted too quickly.

But it’s also possible that pressure from such relentless criticism – including from European Commission officials – has played some small part in the office’s progress. The Irish Government’s move to increase the number of commissioners from one to three was an acknowledgement that there was a confidence issue. Perception counts. Money talks.

Whatever the reason or contributing factors, it can be reasonably argued that the DPC here is less likely to face such intense stinging criticism from abroad as it has endured.