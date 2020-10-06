iPhone 12 to be launched next week - here's what to expect

Apple’s 5G-enabled iPhone 12 now has a likely launch date of next Tuesday, October 13th.

The company sent out invitations earlier today, including one to Independent.ie. The “hi, speed” invitation cover is thought to be related to 5G. The invitation describes a “special event” next Tuesday at 6pm Irish time. The event will be streamed online by Apple.

It is widely predicted that there will be four new iPhone 12 handsets announced, the most new models ever announced by Apple in a single launch season. Here’s what is likely with the new devices.

The models

There will be two ‘basic’ iPhone 12 models, with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens, and two iPhone 12 Pro models, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

This means that the higher-end of the iPhone 12 Pros is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made, matching the screen size on phones such as Samsung’s sizeable Galaxy Note 20.

The screens

The good news for those interested in one of the basic models is that they’re now expected to come with high-end Oled screens, rather than the LCD displays of the current iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone Xr.

5G

Both of the ‘Pro’ models are certain to have 5G included, while it’s likely that the basic models will too.

If so, this may act as a ‘reset’ button for 5G takeup, which has been lukewarm so far with few compelling uses surfacing for the technology just yet.

The cameras

There’ll also very likely be a bump in camera quality on all of the models, with the ‘Pro’ versions tipped to get the Lidar cameras seen on the current iPad Pro models.

It’s unclear yet whether this will be considered a must-have feature, though, as augmented reality apps haven’t quite caught the public’s imagination yet.

The new design

What might sell the new iPhones more than anything else, though, is the new body design. Apple is expected to take the ‘flat sides’ aesthetic from the iPad Pro for the two ‘Pro’ models.

Those with good memories will recall that this design format is similar in nature to the original iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and older SE models. Many regard this as the high point of the iPhone’s mobile industrial design.

The bad news

It looks like Apple won’t be including a charger or earphones in the box. The company is likely to pitch this in an environmental context, arguing that there are too many chargers hanging around that simply go to landfill.

If asked, it may also posit that with so many people getting wireless earphones, and so few new gadgets including headphone jacks, that wired earphones are a waste of the purchase price, too.

Cynics will undoubtedly counter this with an accusation that Apple is simply trying to keep its margins unfeasibly high.

