Stock photo of the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone.

Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning, including users in Ireland.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

Some users who tried to log in were met with a message that read: “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," the company said.

"We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

The website Down Detector, which tracks website outages, is reporting tens of thousands of users locked out, while The Verge is saying millions are affected.

Many users follower numbers are dropping, as other users are affected.

The reasons users are given for being locked out are, the account not meeting Instagram's community guidelines; the account cannot be confirmed; or it is not visible and cannot be used.

More to follow…