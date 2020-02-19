Huawei under renewed pressure amid US telecoms security tour of the EU

Conflicting claims: The US has urged allies to avoid using Huawei kit

EU countries have no reason to use 5G mobile technology from Huawei because Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia and South Korea's Samsung are on par with the Chinese group in the field, a senior US diplomat says.

Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy at the US State Department, said on a visit to Lisbon it was "necessary to demystify" the notion that Huawei is more advanced in 5G.

The intervention comes after a senior White House official told the Irish Independent this week that there may be "implications" in the US relationship with Ireland because Eir has adopted Huawei in its 5G network.

The senior official, who was in Dublin for bilateral meetings with Irish authorities on the question of Huawei and telecoms network security, warned against Ireland's vast data centre and tech sector "having an unsafe and secure underlying telecommunications infrastructure".

"Any country that includes Huawei in its 5G infrastructure jeopardises our ability to share information and intelligence at the highest level," he said.

Asked whether this specifically included Ireland, the official said that it did, adding that a telecoms network cannot be "neutral" in a time of conflict.

Washington wants its allies to ban Huawei, the world's largest producer of telecoms equipment, arguing the use of its kit creates the potential for espionage by China - a claim denied by Huawei and Beijing. Its stance has sparked tensions with allies such as Britain, whose prime minister Boris Johnson has granted Huawei a limited role in building a 5G mobile network.

Mr Strayer said the US is encouraging European countries to think carefully about the security and economic implications of rushing forward with using Huawei's technology.

"There is no way to fully mitigate any type of risk except the use of trusted vendors from democratic countries," Strayer told reporters.

"The good news is Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung all provide 5G technology that is on par with the one Huawei is providing today. They are leading the world in the type of technology they have."

Huawei says it spent $15bn (€14bn) last year on research to help it achieve market leadership, and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

Mr Strayer said western vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia will use an open architecture with more functionality, creating opportunities for western companies.

