Google revenue through Irish office up €5.9bn to €38.1bn

Google says that revenue at its Irish office has risen to €38.1bn, up €5.9bn.

The figures, for the 2018 fiscal year, show profit before tax at €1.68bn compared to €1.33bn in 2017. Google’s after-tax profit was €1.4bn, up from €1.16bn in 2017.

Google paid tax here of €272m in 2018, up from €171m in 2017.

Google says that the €5.9bn rise in revenue was “primarily driven by an increase in advertising revenues generated by Google properties and Google Network Members’ properties including an increase in mobile search resulting from ongoing growth in user adoption and usage, as well as continued growth in advertiser activity”.

