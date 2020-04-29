| 5.6°C Dublin

Google launches new beefed-up version of Meet to take on Zoom

Google is launching a new version of Meet that will allow up to 100 people on a single videocall session for an unlimited time

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Google is taking on Zoom with a new, more powerful version of Meet, its video-conferencing service normally aimed at paid professional users.

The service will allow up to 100 people on a single videocall session for unlimited time, either through Google's free Meet app or by typing meet.google.com in the Chrome browser.

However, all users must have a Google account and, from the end of September, a time limit of 60 minutes per session will be imposed while unlimited sessions will be reserved for paying customers.