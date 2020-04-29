Google launches new beefed-up version of Meet to take on Zoom

Google is taking on Zoom with a new, more powerful version of Meet, its video-conferencing service normally aimed at paid professional users.

The service will allow up to 100 people on a single videocall session for unlimited time, either through Google's free Meet app or by typing meet.google.com in the Chrome browser.

However, all users must have a Google account and, from the end of September, a time limit of 60 minutes per session will be imposed while unlimited sessions will be reserved for paying customers.

Google is reserving other valued features for paid customers. While the new service will have functions such as screen-sharing and video-sharing, free users will not be able to record meetings, as Zoom users currently can. Instead, this functionality will be reserved for paying G Suite customers, said Serge Lachapelle, Google's director of product management for G Suite.

The new Meet service will ultimately replace Hangouts, which is being phased out, according to the company.

"You will just see Google Meet and Google Chat with no Hangouts," said Mr Lachapelle on a videocall with the Irish Independent.

Security will be tight from the beginning, he said, with no replication of the 'zoombombing' incidents that plagued its main rival earlier this year.

Mr Lachapelle said that while the service does not use end-to-end encryption, that is because it cannot effect such a standard from servers to phones or to Drive folders.

But he said that the sessions will be encrypted "from browser to server".

However, it has included technology that may give it an edge for some users.

Chief among this is noise-cancelling technology that cuts out sounds such as paper rustling, keys tapping and dogs barking. Mr Lachapelle demonstrated the service by clapping his hands.

He said that technology "can discern what is voice and what is not voice very quickly".

"It's like a magic eraser," he said. "In milliseconds, it removes those noises while keeping the voice. We can only do this now because of our cloud capabilities. If we did it on laptops, they might overheat or wouldn't be able to handle the load."

He said that such cloud-based computations should make it possible for older laptops to take advantage of Meet without fast processors or lots of Ram memory.

Mr Lachapelle said that six million customers now use GSuite and that Google has seen its video-conferencing traffic rise to two billion minutes per day.

Google is launching the service following the revelation from Zoom executives that the hit video-conferencing service has gone from 200 million to 300 million daily users through the month of April.

At the start of 2020, it only had 10 million daily users.