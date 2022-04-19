Funding startup Wayflyer announces executive hiring spree

The Irish e-commerce funding startup Wayflyer, which raised $150m (€139m) at a valuation of $1.6bn (€1.48bn) in January, has gone on an executive hiring spree.

The company, co-founded by CEO Aidan Corbett and company president Jack Pierse, has lured senior staff from Revolut, Stripe, Paddy Power Betfair and the Candy Crush games company, King.

Former Stripe international recruitment lead Róisín Faizullah-Khan has joined the Dublin-based firm as its new vice-president of talent acquisition. Also joining is Ciara Smyth, Wayflyer’s new chief talent officer, who was the chief people officer at King, the mobile games company behind Candy Crush and Farm Heroes.

A former international growth executive from Revolut, Will Mahon-Heap, has joined Wayflyer as its chief business officer, while Paddy Power-Betfair’s former head of advertising and brand, Emer McCarthy, has joined as head of brand.

Wayflyer says that its headcount increased by 525pc, from 40 employees to 250, in 2021.

Wayflyer lends money to other e-commerce firms that need to buy inventory or other things. It gets repaid in percentages of its loanees’ revenue, with an extra fee charged for the advance.

Its source of lending cash comes from family investment funds and other private commercial and financial investors. Its analytics technology assesses an applicant’s funding request based on access to the applicant’s own IT systems. Its appeal to e-commerce firms is that the funding is made available within 48 hours, rather than over a period of weeks.

“Our latest funding round means we can confidently meet our 2022 hiring targets, allowing us to scale quickly and reach even more e-commerce businesses around the world,” said CEO Aidan Corbett.

“As we continue through the year, we have plans to make yet further additions to our wider team, along with several C-suite level appointments.”

The company has also promoted Dan O’Brien to chief revenue officer and a new member of the executive team.

Deirdre MacCarthy has been formally announced as Wayflyer’s chief legal officer, having worked with Wayflyer as external counsel since its inception.

Ms MacCarthy formerly worked at legal firms including the Maples Group, ByrneWallace and Arthur Cox.

Wayflyer says that it wants to grow its global headcount this year from 250 to 600 people across offices in Dublin, Atlanta, London and Sydney.