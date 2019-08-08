Freezing its rivals: Disney challenges Netflix with discount streaming bundle

Walt Disney Co has said it will offer a $13-per-month (€11.60) bundle of its three streaming services starting in November, in a move to attract audiences who have embraced the likes of Netflix.

Walt Disney Co has said it will offer a $13-per-month (€11.60) bundle of its three streaming services starting in November, in a move to attract audiences who have embraced the likes of Netflix.

The bundle includes family-friendly digital offering Disney+, sports service ESPN+ and Hulu, which will cater to adults, for a $5-per-month discount.

That price is the same as Netflix's most popular plan, which allows streaming on two devices simultaneously. Disney has "hamstrung Netflix by announcing a bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu at the same price point", said Kamal Khan, analyst at Investing.com.

Executives at Disney and Netflix say they believe there is room for both services in the growing market for digital streaming options.

Reuters

Indo Business