Fork in the road: Split over connected car plans
EU states opened the way to competing technologies for internet-connected cars yesterday, rejecting a European Commission push for a Wi-Fi based standard backed by Volkswagen.
The result represents a win for BMW and Qualcomm, which support a rival 5G telecoms system.
Germany, France and Italy were among 21 countries to vote against the EC proposal at a Brussels meeting of EU representatives, an official said. This contrasts with EU lawmakers who, in April, endorsed the Wi-Fi plan over 5G technology.
The EC, which wants to set benchmarks for a market that could generate billions of euro in revenues for carmakers, telecoms operators and equipment makers, has said Wi-Fi is available now, unlike 5G, and would help road safety.
"We will therefore continue to work together with member states to address their concerns and find a suitable way forward," European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said after the vote.
EU ministers are due to meet on July 8, when they are expected to formally reject the Wi-Fi proposal.
Reuters
Irish Independent