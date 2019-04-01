Facebook's Zuckerberg to meet TDs in Dublin to discuss fake news

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is to meet a number of Irish officials and politicians in Dublin tomorrow.

The 34-year-old billionaire is scheduled to meet Irish members of the so-called International Grand Committee on Disinformation and Fake News, including TDs Hildegarde Naughton (FG), James Lawless (FF) and Eamon Ryan (Green Party).

A statement from Ms Naughton said that the TDs would raise "a number of concerns, including the regulation of social media, transparency in political advertising and the safety of young people and vulnerable adults".

The move comes after Mr Zuckerberg wrote an op-ed jointly published in The Sunday Independent and The Washington Post, setting out ideas for how harmful content, political misinformation and privacy might be dealt with.

In the piece, he said that Facebook may now have too much power of online speech. He called on national legislators and regulators to pass more specific laws on what defines harmful content and illicit political content.

Last week, Facebook announced that it would require a new 'paid for by' sticker on ads placed on Facebook for the upcoming European Parliamentary elections.

The company is introducing the transparency move having repeatedly come under fire over disinformation that is seeded on the platform.

Online Editors