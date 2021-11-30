| 9.5°C Dublin

Facebook puts aside €1bn for expected data fines

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

Adrian Weckler

Facebook has set aside over €1bn for data privacy fines it expects to pay to data protection authorities in Europe, particularly Ireland’s Data Protection Commission.

The figure is included in new accounts lodged by Facebook – now corporately rebranded as ‘Meta’ – that also show Mark Zuckerberg’s firm recorded an rise in revenue booked at its Irish international office of €40.6bn, an increase of €6.3bn on 2019.

