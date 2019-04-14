Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp reportedly down worldwide

Social media sites and apps Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are reportedly down worldwide.

Hashtags #InstagramDown, #FacebookDown and #WhatsappDown are all trending worldwide on Twitter.

The outage occurred shortly after noon, GMT, but the sites began having issues at approximately 11am.

It is understood the outage is due to a technical issue.

Monitoring website downdetector.co.uk has received thousands of complaints across the UK and Europe in the last hour.

