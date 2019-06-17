Europe-wide changes by banks will make online shopping safer

Shopping online will become safer following changes highlighted by the Banking and Payments Federation.

The changes, which come into effect in September, will make it more secure for people to make payments when shopping on the internet or using online banking services.

The modifications will vary across banks, but will generally take the form of an additional security step before customers can access their online accounts.

Customers could also encounter an additional security measure before completing a purchase when shopping online. This may take the form of a security code sent directly to their mobile phone.

The changes are being introduced across Europe to help tackle fraud.

