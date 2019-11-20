EU toughens stance on China and 5G provision

The European Union is poised to say potential 5G suppliers will be evaluated based on their home country's laws, a stance that could exclude Chinese businesses from some lucrative contracts for the advanced telecommunications networks.

The European Union is poised to say potential 5G suppliers will be evaluated based on their home country's laws, a stance that could exclude Chinese businesses from some lucrative contracts for the advanced telecommunications networks.

"Factors, such as the legal and policy framework to which suppliers may be subject to in third countries, should be considered," according to a draft of a joint statement planned for release next month.

The document is due to be approved on an informal basis this week by government envoys with formal sign-off by ministers due in December though the wording is subject to change.

The EU statement outlines the bloc's position following a risk assessment that described a nightmare scenario where hackers or hostile states could take control of everything from electricity grids to police communications. It warned against reliance on suppliers from countries with non-democratic systems of government.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In