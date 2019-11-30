EU investigating Google's data-driven business model

Google and other platforms are being probed over how they track users across the internet, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has warned as she prepares to take on an extra role as technology czar.

Commissioner Vestager is investigating "the data business model" used by Google and others to collect information on how people use the web, she told reporters at a Copenhagen press briefing yesterday.

She said the EU has posed "many questions to Google and others to get their views" and help the EU understand how the industry works, with a focus on contractual terms.

"If you don't have a Google account, you never watch YouTube and you never receive mail from a Gmail account and you don't Google anything, the company still tracks about 80pc of your online activity," Ms Vestager said. "Because the sites you visit use Google Analytics. We think it's interesting to look into which conditions make it work that way."

