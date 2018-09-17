A JOINT venture between the ESB and Vodafone aims to make Cork the broadband capital of Ireland.

ESB and Vodafone in joint venture 'to put Cork's broadband on par with Tokyo'

The vow came as SIRO revealed that €60 million of its €450 million broadband investment will be in Cork.

Under the investment, the firm created by the ESB and Vodafone will roll-out its broadband network to 85,000 homes and businesses in Cork thanks to the €60 million investment in broadband infrastructure.

This will ensure towns such as Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Tower and Charleville get access to the most powerful broadband possible.

SIRO's overall investment aims to offer Ireland’s first 100pc fibre-to-the-building broadband network.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said the investment is vital to underpinning job creation and the ongoing economic expansion of Cork and the south west region.

SIRO's nationwide investment aims to offer high speed broadband to 185,000 premises around Ireland.

The firm has partnered with Huawei as its Cork build partner.

SIRO chief executive Sean Atkinson said the investment is a landmark event.

"While Cork is traditionally seen as the second capital of Ireland, this will firmly establish it as the broadband capital of Ireland," he said.

"Our gigabit connectivity will put Cork on a par with such cities as Hong Kong and Tokyo."

"Cork city is ideally placed to leverage this with in excess of one million square foot of office space due to come on stream over the next year, with rental prices less than half the price of equivalent space in Dublin on average and a 23pc lower cost of living."

