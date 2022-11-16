Elon Musk has told staff they must commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or he will fire them, in an email seen by Independent.ie.

Irish staff received the email this morning, which warns them that the company will become “extremely hardcore” in the future.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Staff were told to click “yes” on a link to pledge themselves to the new company, with a commitment required from Irish staff by 10pm tomorrow. If they do not sign that pledge, they will be fired with three months pay, the email threatened.

One Irish employee, who did not want to be identified, said workers in Dublin received the message at 8am.

She said they are talking to unions and lawyers.

Twitter employs around 500 people at its European headquarters at their Cumberland Place office in Dublin.

More to follow