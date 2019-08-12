Eir remains the most complained-about telecoms operator in the country, according to the telecoms regulator Comreg.

Eir still the most complained-about operator, regulator says

The incumbent operator received more complaints per thousand users than any other operator, according to new statistics released by the regulator.

However, the number of complaints against Eir fell sharply between the first and second quarters of 2019.

And coverage-related objections against Eir also fell sharply, with the operator no longer the most complained about company for issues pertaining to mobile signals.

According to Comreg, Three now has more complaints around poor coverage, while Vodafone now tops the list for overall mobile-related complaints, including “other service” issues.

The biggest fall in complaints about mobile coverage in the last year was for Tesco Mobile, according to the regulator’s figures.

The figures are contained in Comreg’s latest ‘Consumer Line Statistics Report’, covering the three month period from April to June of this year.

Billing issues remain top of the complaints pile for most operators, with “contractual” and “service” issues competing for second spot.

Comreg received 1,109 complaints in the second three months of the year.

The figures come as operators and Comreg remain under fire for allowing the term “unlimited” to appear in ads for broadband and mobile services that have hidden limits, sometimes with financial penalties for exceeding them.

Last week, Eir introduced a new “No Limits” mobile data package with a limit of 80GB. The operator says that it will slow down the data service after the limit to the “unlimited” service is reached.

Other operators, including Sky, Three, Vodafone and Virgin, all operate “unlimited” broadband or mobile data services that have hidden limits.

A spokeswoman for Eir said that the company has improved its performance.

“In late 2019 Eir announced plans to bring customer service back in-house to regional hubs in Sligo, Cork and Limerick as we believe that having all customer-facing roles filled by direct Eir staff leads to a better experience and outcome for our customers,” she said.

“The early months of this insourcing programme saw disruption to service. Customers faced longer than acceptable wait times and we apologise for that.

“Today the insourcing programme is complete, we have achieved significant improvements in care and we expect this positive trajectory to continue in the weeks ahead. Our team is focused on resolving care issues resulting in 29pc reduction in logged complaints versus the beginning of 2019.”

