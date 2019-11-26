eBay hives off StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo

Viagogo has around 250 staff at its European headquarters in Limerick and buying StubHub boosts its US presence.

eBay is selling the business after activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value had urged eBay to sell it and eBay Classifieds Group as part of a plan that could double the company's value.

Viagogo has been criticised here and in the UK for its role in the resale of in-demand tickets for matches and events, a trade which Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has sought to ban.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In