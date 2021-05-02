| 5.9°C Dublin

Dublin security tech firm TDS bought by Dallas-based ACRE

Acquisition of software provider to enhance US firm’s expansion plans for UK and Europe 

TDS visitor kiosks Expand
TDS chief executive Frank Hart Expand

TDS chief executive Frank Hart

Sean Pollock Email

TDS (Time Data Security), a Dublin-based workplace security software provider with nearly 100 employees, has been acquired by Dallas-based technology company ACRE.

The deal was announced last week, with financial terms undisclosed. The acquisition of TDS is to enhance ACRE’s expansion plans for the UK and Europe and bring new cloud-based visitor management and access control products from TDS to North America.

