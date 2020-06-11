Delivering value: Instacart raises $225m in funding, lifts its worth to $14bn

In the bag: InstaCart employees fulfill orders for delivery at a Whole Foods store in downtown Los Angeles

Instacart's valuation hit $13.7bn (€12.1bn) in a funding round after the popularity of the grocery delivery service exploded in recent months from an influx of people staying at home under pandemic lockdowns.

The new value matches the price Amazon paid to acquire Whole Foods in 2017 and is a significant jump from Instacart's $7.9bn valuation in late 2018.

Instacart raised $225m in the funding round as it said it's on track to process more than $35bn in sales this year.

