Covid 19 to blame for less action against self-harm, suicide and sexual exploitation content, Facebook says

Facebook took less action against content involving self-harm, suicide, child nudity or sexual exploitation this year because of Covid 19, the tech giant says.

In its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, the company says Covid 19 meant that it couldn’t deal with appeals as normal, meaning fewer of them were heard.

Facebook says that it improved its detection and enforcement rates on things like hate speech, terrorism and graphic content because they’re easier to pick up on with automated systems. But in the areas of self-injury or sexual exploitation, human reviewer oversight is still largely needed.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we sent our content reviewers home in March to protect their health and safety and relied more heavily on our technology to help us review content,” the company says in its report, which has been published online.

“We rely heavily on people to review suicide and self-injury and child exploitative content, and help improve the technology that proactively finds and removes identical or near-identical content that violates these policies. With fewer content reviewers, we took action on fewer pieces of content on both Facebook and Instagram for suicide and self-injury, and child nudity and sexual exploitation on Instagram. The number of appeals is also much lower in this report because we couldn’t always offer them.”

Facebook says that it “let people know about this and if they felt we made a mistake, we still gave people the option to tell us they disagreed with our decision. We reviewed many of these instances, and restored content when appropriate.”

Some of the company’s safety and content review activity is from its growing Dublin office of almost 5,000 people.

Facebook gave some figures on the type of content detection it has improved on.

It also the amount of hate speech content it took action on increased from 9.6 million in the first three months of the year to 22.5 million between April and June.

Meanwhile, it says that its “proactive detection rate” for hate speech on Facebook increased from 89pc to 95pc.

There was an even bigger jump in action against hate speech on Instagram, where

its proactive detection rate increased from 45pc to 84pc during the same period, while the amount of content it took action on increased from 808,900 to 3.3 million.

“This means of the hate speech content we take action on, we now find 95 percent of it on Facebook before it’s reported to us and 84 percent of it on Instagram before it’s reported,” the company says.

Action taken against terrorism related content increased from 6.3 million in Q1 to 8.7 million in Q2, Facebook added.

On the subject of bullying and harassment, frequently the most controversial issue that the social giant faces in Ireland, there were more modest gains with an increase from 2.3m to 2.4m pieces of content “actioned” on Facebook between the first three months and the second three months of the year. On Instagram it was a little higher, with an increase from 1.5m to 2.3m.

But there were bigger gains on action taken against adult nudity and sexual activity, which are easier to spot using artificial intelligence systems. Instagram saw enforcement against 12.4m pieces of content in the second quarter of 2020, a 53pc rise on the first quarter.

