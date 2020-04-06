The coronavirus-driven global shift to working from home is set to have boosted demand for Samsung Electronics' memory chips from laptop makers and data centres. First-quarter profits are likely to remain flat at 6.2 trillion won (€4.6bn), however, as the outbreak weakened consumer electronics sales.

The South Korean tech giant - the world's largest memory chip maker - releases guidance for the January-March quarter profit today which is widely expected to be unchanged. It expects to come under pressure in the next few quarters as the impact of coronavirus-related factory and retail store shutdowns bites.

Prospects for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 premium smartphones, launched more than one month ago, look dim. Its 5G-enabled S20 phones are already selling at a third of their launch price of €1,200 in South Korea.

