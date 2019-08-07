Cashing out: Jeff Bezos sells $2.8bn of his Amazon shares
Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos offloaded $990m (€885m) worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8bn.
In the last three days of July, Mr Bezos sold stock worth about $1.8bn, regulatory filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission have shown.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The move comes as part of a previously announced trading plan. Mr Bezos has previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1bn each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.
Mr Bezos's former wife, MacKenzie Bezos, who currently owns $37bn of the company's stock, is Amazon's second-largest individual shareholder.
Reuters
Irish Independent