Bumpy ride: Uber's shares slump by 9pc on first day of its Wall Street IPO

The stock's opening at $42 (€37.3) undermined Uber's strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.

The lacklustre response comes against the backdrop of trade tensions between the US and China and increased investor scepticism about the ability of Uber - which reported a loss of $3.03bn in 2018 from operations - to turn profitable soon enough. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and co-founder Garrett Camp are pictured taking a selfie on the NYSE floor.

