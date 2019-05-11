Bumpy ride: Uber's shares slump by 9pc on first day of its Wall Street IPO
Uber Technologies' shares fell nearly 9pc in their debut yesterday, marking a rocky start to one of the most high-profile US initial public offerings since Facebook's seven years ago.
The stock's opening at $42 (€37.3) undermined Uber's strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.
The lacklustre response comes against the backdrop of trade tensions between the US and China and increased investor scepticism about the ability of Uber - which reported a loss of $3.03bn in 2018 from operations - to turn profitable soon enough. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and co-founder Garrett Camp are pictured taking a selfie on the NYSE floor.
Reuters
Irish Independent