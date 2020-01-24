Business News

Britain mulls 5G role for Huawei despite US fears

The logo of Huawei is seen in Davos, Switzerland

Jack Stubbs

Officials in the UK have proposed granting Huawei a limited role in its future 5G network, resisting US calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The recommendation, made at a gathering of officials from senior government departments, comes ahead of a meeting of Britain's National Security Council next week to decide how to deploy Huawei equipment, the sources said.

The officials proposed barring Huawei from the sensitive, data-heavy 'core' part of the network and restricted government systems, it is understood.

Meanwhile, German chancellor Angela Merkel has said that diversification is crucial to ensuring a country's security in the rollout of 5G. Shunning one supplier risks being counter-productive, she said, in an apparent show of support for allowing Huawei as a 5G supplier in Germany.

Reuters

