Black Friday is a licence for shops to fib about discounts

Retailers use Black Friday to make outrageous claims about the size of their discounts

Retailers just can’t help themselves, can they? The perceived gains for fibbing about the size of their Black Friday or Cyber Monday discounts are simply too tantalising.

So DID Electrical couldn’t resist claiming a 75-inch Samsung TV was €1,100 off, when it had only actually cut €150 off the price.

Curry’s couldn’t resist a similar €800 ‘savings’ claim on a 65-inch telly that was just €100 dearer last month.

And it was too tempting for Harvey Norman not to cite a three-year-old RRP on Sony headphones as the basis for an over-egged Black Friday ‘sale’ price, which was nowhere near the actual discount applied.

Some shoppers are surprised and disappointed. But the retailers I spoke to last week just shrugged.

The law allows this. The regulator – the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) – has publicly said it won’t step in to do anything about it. And consumers still flock to buy the stuff.

So why wouldn’t a shop claim a jaw-dropping discount, even when the real price cut – from last month or a similarly recent sale period – is a fraction of that advertised?

If they don’t, they say, their rivals will anyway.

But even if we understand and accept this logic, isn’t there a conscience issue? Even if a retailer is technically allowed to massage a claimed sale discount out of proportion, are there no pangs in the minds of individual managers?

Take Harvey Norman’s above-mentioned Black Friday sale price of €199 on a pair of Sony XM3 noise-cancelling headphones. It says this is now half price in the 2021 Black Friday sale. But, incredibly, it uses the 2018 launch price as the RRP against which the ‘sale price’ is measured.

In 2018, the XM3 headphones were new and cutting edge. They were superseded in 2020 by the XM4 headphones. And they haven’t been for sale at anything close to €300, yet alone the claimed RRP of €400, for well over a year. Yet here we are with a massively inflated Black Friday discount offer.

Even if Harvey Norman is allowed by the regulator to do this, should it? Isn’t it a little embarrassed to knowingly claim that its customers can now ‘save’ €200 on three-year-old headphones?

This goes for all the big retailers, by the way.

Curry’s is arguably the most transparent and honourable of the big chains when it comes to its sale presentations. It publishes the date range at which it says its (now-discounted) product was available at the higher-quoted price. This is better practice than its rivals.

But even here, it’s not telling the full truth. In many cases, it’s basing its discount claim on prices during the summer – not last month or even the month before, which is the price most people might assume it’s referring to.

And its criteria for quoting the higher price boils down to a mere three weeks sometime earlier in the year.

In other words, if a laptop or phone cost €1,000 for just three weeks in August, but then naturally fell to €900 in September and October, the shop can still claim that today’s €800 Black Friday price is a ‘saving’ of €200, not €100.

The irony of all of this is that it’s so unnecessary.

Someone who is saving up for a new TV is as likely to pounce on a €150 seasonal discount as a totally exaggerated €1,100 one.

Even the outlandish example above of Harvey Norman’s three-year-old RRP masks what is a genuinely good deal: Sony’s XM3 headphones are still superb (I have a pair). The current €199 price amounts to the best noise-cancelling headphones deal on the market, bar none.

Couldn’t Harvey Norman have gone with something closer to that line? And pointed out the awards and plaudits the headphones have won?

Instead, they’ve made their offer look like the result of being landed with a truckload of headphones requiring some sleight-of-hand on the pre-sale prices to shift them.

Some commentators on this issue seem to think that there are rules set down in Irish consumer law about the amount of time a product has to have been at its stated pre-sale price. This isn’t the case: the law only refers to a “reasonable period”, without defining it in a legally enforceable way.

“The definition of ‘a reasonable time’ is not currently specified by law nor is it specified when the previous price must have been live,” a spokesperson for the CCPC regulator told me last week. If it’s any consolation, the same regulator seems confident that this might be the last year we’re dealing with these embellishments.

“Consumer protection law in Ireland is set to be considerably strengthened in the coming months, with the enactment of the Consumer Rights Bill and the Price Indication Directive,” I was told.

“It is anticipated that, under the Price Indication Directive, any announcement made about a price reduction will have to indicate the prior price of the product. The reference period for establishing the prior price of the product will also be defined.

“The new legislation will also make changes to penalties for businesses who infringe these laws.”

Great. But that probably won’t happen until 2022 now.

In the meantime, consumers will be completely justified in raising an eyebrow at all the ads they see this weekend making claims of discounts, the provenance of which is dubious.