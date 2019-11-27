Big bang: Chinese internet giant jumps 6.6pc on Hong Kong debut

Alibaba Group rose 6.6pc on its Hong Kong debut, fuelling the ambitions of China's largest internet company as well as a city rocked by violent anti-government protests.

Chairman Daniel Zhang, lieutenants wearing Alibaba lapel pins and Hong Kong dignitaries were on hand to strike the opening gong at a celebration of the city's biggest stock listing this year. The company presented a Chinese-style painting to the exchange, a souvenir to go with the showy coming-out party.

The Chinese e-commerce giant's shares rose to HK$187.60 (€21.65) from a HK$176 issuance price. They traded under the code 9988, auspicious numbers in Chinese culture signifying prosperity.

Asia's most valuable corporation raised about $11bn (€9.98bn) in the financial hub's largest issuance of stock since 2010, a triumph for a stock exchange that over the years lost many of China's brightest technology stars to US rivals.

