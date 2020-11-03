Bank Of Ireland launches Apple Pay for iPhones and Apple Watches

Bank Of Ireland has finally introduced Apple Pay, three years after the convenient digital payment service was launched in Ireland for iPhone and Apple Watch users.

The move means that Bank Of Ireland now supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay, which it introduced previously.

Introduced here in 2017, Apple Pay can be used across a range of Apple devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and Mac computers.

“We have plans for further digital wallets and we will be in touch with customers when these are available,” a bank spokesman said recently.

Contactless and mobile payments have grown steadily in Ireland in recent years, surging again during the pandemic.

Fintech company Curve recently reported a spike in Irish users after adding more features for mobile payments.

Chief operating officer Nathalie Oestmann said the company saw a 78pc boost in sign-ups in Ireland in August. Curve provides Apple Pay and Google Pay to users whose banks may not supply those services.

