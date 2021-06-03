Auxillion looks to create 110 new jobs in Dublin and Belfast

Philip Maguire’s IT services company Auxilion says that it aims to create 110 new jobs.

The company, which currently employs 400 people, also says it expects to increase its turnover from €40m this year to €60m “in the next three years”.

The Dublin-based firm is targeting healthcare, financial services and the public sector as its main markets.

The new jobs are to be split mainly between the company’s Dublin and Belfast offices, with a small number set for its UK operations.

The roles will primarily be technical positions, as well as project and programme managers.

“The pandemic increased the roll-out of digital transformation and IT change management projects, while accelerating the innovation strategies of many organisations,” said Philip Maguire, founder and CEO of Auxilion.

“However, as these were implemented incredibly quickly, the long-term planning and procedural governance were lacking. Organisations need to review and re-engineer their approaches.”

Auxilion sells digital, cloud and IT services, including consulting and managed services.

“We’re growing the team and investing in the business to enable our transformation as we look to become the leading digital services provider on the island of Ireland, while simultaneously fuelling our expansion in the UK.”

He said that this involved a number of senior managers being repositioned to focus on consultancy.

The company also says that it has “built up” its “partner ecosystems” with technology companies such as Microsoft, HPE, Aruba and Dell.

Recent figures show that over €1bn is set to be raised by Irish tech and pharmaceutical companies in 2021.