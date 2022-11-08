As Twitter and Meta announce worrying job cuts, here is the state of play at Ireland’s main Big Tech firms

A wave of job cuts is now sweeping over the tech industry – so what is the state of play at Ireland’s lynchpin multinationals?

1. Apple

Employs: 6,000

Cuts: None

Cork’s biggest employer is the bluest of blue-chip tech multinationals in Ireland. But it isn’t immune from the wider economic belt-tightening.

This week, a Bloomberg story reported that “softer demand” will see Apple ship fewer iPhone 14 devices than originally planned, as the world hunkers down to deal with inflation, energy shocks and higher interest rates.

Separately, the company itself announced a cut in its iPhone 14 Pro production due to restrictions in Chinese factories.

As for its Cork workforce, Apple has reportedly decided to freeze recruitment across the company next year, but there are no signs yet of job cuts. A spokesperson declined to comment to the Irish Independent.

2. Google

Employs: 9,000 (4,500 staff)

Cuts: None

Google is the biggest tech employer in Ireland and one of Dublin’s biggest private companies of any kind. So far, it has not given any indication of retrenchment further than a softening of its hiring drive.

Six weeks ago, the head of Google Ireland, Adaire Fox-Martin, told the Irish Independent that it had no intention of cutting jobs.

A company spokesperson repeated this in recent days.

That doesn’t mean that it will continue to hire like it has done, though. Company sources point to a softening in recruitment; some call a “pause”. Of all the tech giants in Dublin, this is the tentpole: if it changes tack and starts cutting, we’ll know that things are getting worse.

3. Meta

Employs: 6,000 (3,000 staff)

Cuts: Some expected

After Google, Meta is arguably the second most impactful tech employer in Dublin. But it’s now braced for some layoffs in some departments, with the company expected to clarify who, what and where later this week. Meta has been affected more by market changes than almost any other Big Tech company.

It has been pummelled by TikTok, which is running away with new social media growth. But it has also taken a significant hit from changes that Apple brought in, allowing iPhone users to easily ban apps from tracking them across the web. That has cost the company billions in ad revenue, its own major source of income.

It’s a year to the week since Facebook changed its name to Meta. In that time, the company has lost over 70pc of its market value – a staggering €630bn.

4.Twitter

Employs: 520

​​​​​​Cuts: 150-250

The axe has fallen hardest on Twitter, with whole departments gutted.

Elon Musk’s company has sliced through key teams, including “trust and safety”, curation, transparency, machine learning ethics and human rights. It remains to be seen how many of these the company needs to rehire to keep the service running smoothly over the coming weeks and months.

5. Intel

Employs: 5,000

Cuts: Some expected

One of the country’s most respected high-tech employers goes in waves of expansion and, occasionally, contraction. At present, its 5,000 Kildare staff are waiting to hear how many of them might be affected by the company’s recent statement that it would be laying some employees off. Intel has had a tough time in recent years and is still paying for missing the boat on smartphones. It has made some huge bets on new plants and factories, though mainly outside Ireland: Germany was the big winner in its most recent investment announcement.

6. Workday

Employs: 1,700

Cuts: None (hiring 1,000)

In April, the enterprise software firm Workday said it planned to hire 1,000 extra people on top of the 1,700 it already employs here. Has anything changed?

“It’s business as usual,” one company representative told the Irish Independent. “Since announcing plans to create 1,000 new jobs in Dublin, we have ramped up our hiring and are on track to meet our growth target. We continue to be focused on strategically investing in the right roles and currently have many open positions in Dublin.”

7. Microsoft

Employs: 3,500

Cuts: None

Microsoft is to cut around 1,000 jobs worldwide, but it hasn’t yet specified where.

Dublin is one of the few locations that hosts most of Microsoft’s divisions, so if it is slimming down, it would seem unlikely that the Irish operation would go untouched. However, it told the Irish Independent that no cuts are envisaged and that it may even grow the Irish workforce next year.

8. Amazon

Employs: 2,500 people

Cuts: Unlikely

While Amazon recently announced that it won’t hire new executives, it recently opened a giant new warehouse in Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin and is still hiring for it.

9. TikTok

Employs: 2,000

Cuts: None (hiring 1,000)

The fastest-growing social media platform announced in the summer that it was adding 1,000 new jobs to its current headcount of 2,000. Speaking to the Irish Independent this week, TikTok confirmed that this remains its current process and that the recent layoffs in the industry have not affected its plans.

TikTok may be one of the exceptions to the tech-slowdown rule, as it’s outpacing rivals such as Instagram and grabbing large chunks of advertising from Meta and Snap.



10. PayPal

Employs: 2,000

Cuts: 300 this year

PayPal has already announced cuts of 307 jobs from its Dundalk and Dublin operations, leaving around 2,000 workers left. So far, there are no indications of further cuts. The company got something of a lift from the boost in online shopping from the pandemic, but has seen rivals such as Stripe and Adyen eat in to a market it was once poised to dominate.

11. Stripe

Employs: 550 (Dublin)

Cuts: Likely

While Stripe employs far fewer people at its Dublin office than many other tech multinationals, it counts as one of the most important tech firms here for two reasons.

First, it’s headed up by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, who have designated it a joint global headquarters. Second, it has publicly declared its intention to grow the office to a headcount of around 2,000, between IDA Ireland-supported jobs and its own expansion plan.

This appeared to have been thrown into disarray last week when the payments company announced that it had “overestimated” the market and would be laying off 14pc of its workforce, the equivalent of around 1,000 jobs, including some in the Dublin office. However, the company has since reiterated that the Dublin office remains part of its long-term plans.